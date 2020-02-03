Supreme court may hear plea against anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 7

New Delhi: The Supreme court may conduct hearing on the petition filed against the Shaheen Bagh protest on February 7. Lawyer Amit Sahani has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the evacuation of the road by the protesters in Shaheen bagh. The ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen bagh entered its 51 day on February 3. The protest started on December 15 after which several the routes heading towards the area were blocked.

The petition filed by Amit Sahani further demanded that the government should keep a check on leaders visiting the protest site and their activities should be monitored. Sahani also demands action against those provoking the public by through their speech in the anti-CAA protest.

The petition states that police should carry an investigation on the speeches being delivered by leaders to ensure that no one provokes the mass and instigates them to break the rule of law.

On Monday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that "in bid to make the CAA a villain, people are on the verge of becoming villains themselves", adding, ''For how long will they be able to hide a mountain of truth behind the bushes of lies." He further asserted that the CAA is for giving citizenship and not for taking anybody`s citizenship.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014.