Supreme Court moves hearings online, allows staff work from home amid PM Modi's appeal to save fuel

In view of the Central Government's advisory on fuel conservation amid the ongoing global energy crisis linked to the West Asia conflict, the Supreme Court has directed that all matters listed on miscellaneous days, including Mondays and Fridays, as well as during partial working days, shall be heard only through video conferencing until further orders.



The top court has also encouraged car-pooling arrangements among judges to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel.



Additionally, up to 50 per cent of Registry staff in each branch or section may work from home for up to two days a week on a rotational basis, subject to uninterrupted functioning of the Court.



Concerned Registrars have been given discretion to modify or restrict the work-from-home arrangement depending on the essential nature of work in a particular branch or section.



The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption, adopt sustainable practices and support economic resilience amid global uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict.



Meanwhile, today, the Centre hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.



Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.



The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation.



Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran since February this year. The widening regional conflict has impacted fuel markets as several West Asian countries are major energy suppliers.