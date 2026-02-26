'Heads must roll': SC bans NCERT textbook with chapter on judicial corruption

The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly objected to the NCERT's Class 8 social science textbook containing a section on "corruption in the judiciary."

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, indicated it would order a thorough investigation into the matter.

The bench said accountability would be fixed, calling the issue a possible "deep conspiracy," and warned that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there. Heads must roll! We will not close the case," BarandBench quoted CJI Kant as saying.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, asking why action should not be taken on this issue under contempt or other laws.

The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications and credentials of all the members of the development team.

"They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy," the CJI said.

NCERT had earlier apologised and said it would review and change the chapter after due consultation, and admitted that the mention of corruption was inappropriate.

(With ANI inputs)