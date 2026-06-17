/SC issues notice to Delhi Police on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena's bail plea in MCOCA case

The Delhi High Court also referred to the prosecution’s claim that approximately Rs 21 crore was deposited into bank accounts linked to Paul and her business entities between June 2020 and August 2021 and that several luxury cars and other assets were allegedly acquired using proceeds of crime. While considering her fresh bail plea, the Delhi High Court acknowledged that Paul had undergone more than four-and-a-half years of custody without charges being framed, but held that prolonged incarceration alone could not override the stringent twin conditions for bail prescribed under MCOCA.