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  • /SC issues notice to Delhi Police on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena's bail plea in MCOCA case

SC issues notice to Delhi Police on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena's bail plea in MCOCA case

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the MCOCA bail plea filed by Leena Maria Paul, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
SC issues notice to Delhi Police on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena's bail plea in MCOCA case
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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