/SC issues notice to Delhi Police on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena's bail plea in MCOCA case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on a bail plea filed by Leena Maria Paul, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) arising out of the Rs 200 crore extortion racket.
A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi sought a response from the Delhi Police and posted the matter for further hearing on July 27.
Paul has challenged a Delhi High Court judgment refusing her regular bail in the MCOCA case linked to the alleged extortion syndicate headed by Chandrashekhar.
However, she had earlier secured bail in the parallel money laundering proceedings investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
According to the prosecution, the case stems from an FIR registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in August 2021 on a complaint alleging that Chandrashekhar and his associates extorted around Rs 217 crore from the wife of a businessman on the pretext of securing legal relief for her husband. The prosecution further alleged that Chandrashekhar operated the extortion network from jail with the help of associates and corrupt prison officials, while Paul played an active role in handling and channelising the proceeds of crime.
In a judgment delivered on May 5, the Delhi High Court had declined to grant bail to Paul, holding that the allegations and material on record prima facie indicated her involvement in the activities of the alleged organised crime syndicate.
A single-judge Bench of Justice Prateek Jalan observed that an earlier Delhi High Court judgment had already recorded prima facie findings that Paul "was involved in running an organised crime syndicate since 2013 with the motive of pecuniary gain by cheating and extortion".
The judge further recorded that she was allegedly in continuous contact with Chandrashekhar while he was lodged in jail, coordinated with his associates, facilitated disposal of crime proceeds and "made the payment for the ‘Silent Calling App’ used by Chandrashekhar to allegedly commit the foundational crime of extortion".
Refusing bail, the Delhi High Court held that "the petitioner’s role in the present case is not peripheral, but central to the functioning of the alleged syndicate", adding that there were no reasonable grounds at that stage to believe that she was not guilty of the offences alleged under MCOCA.
The Delhi High Court also referred to the prosecution’s claim that approximately Rs 21 crore was deposited into bank accounts linked to Paul and her business entities between June 2020 and August 2021 and that several luxury cars and other assets were allegedly acquired using proceeds of crime. While considering her fresh bail plea, the Delhi High Court acknowledged that Paul had undergone more than four-and-a-half years of custody without charges being framed, but held that prolonged incarceration alone could not override the stringent twin conditions for bail prescribed under MCOCA.
The case has also drawn attention because of its links to a parallel money laundering prosecution involving Chandrashekhar, Paul, and several others. Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded not guilty before a Delhi court in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar and expressed her willingness to face trial. The court also framed money laundering charges against Chandrashekhar, Paul and 14 others, all of whom denied the allegations and sought trial.
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