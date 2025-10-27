Supreme Court Nudges States, UTs Over Stray Dogs Menaces, Says, 'India Shown In Bad Light'

The Supreme Court of India came down heavily on the states and the union territories over the stray dog issues. The apex court highlighted that officials need to be made accountable for failing to control the menace while safeguarding animal and human rights. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath on Monday summoned the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories to appear in person on November 3, demanding explanations for their failure to submit compliance affidavits despite being given sufficient time.

Expressing sharp displeasure, the court noted that numerous stray dog attacks had been reported even after its earlier directions. The bench criticized the lack of response from the authorities, warning that top bureaucrats could face personal accountability for ignoring the court’s orders related to the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 — a framework aimed at managing stray dog populations while ensuring the welfare of both people and animals.

“Yet no reply (has come) from state governments. Your country is being portrayed in a bad light internationally!” the bench remarked, adding, “Two months granted... yet no response!” noted the court.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

So far, the court noted, only Telangana, West Bengal, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had filed their compliance reports. As a result, the chief secretaries of Telangana and West Bengal were exempted from appearing. However, the bench made it clear that Delhi’s chief secretary must still be present on November 3, emphasizing that the MCD’s report alone would not suffice.

The Delhi government’s failure to submit an affidavit drew another stern response from the Supreme Court, as a special three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N.V. Anjaria took note of the lapse on Monday.

Amid widespread non-compliance, Rajasthan has emerged as one of the few states to begin implementing the court’s directions. The state’s Department of Autonomous Governance has issued detailed instructions to all municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities, making adherence to the court’s order mandatory.

According to the directive, designated feeding points are to be established in every ward and neighbourhood. Urban local bodies have been told to coordinate with resident welfare associations and animal welfare organisations to ensure effective implementation. The plan includes treating, sterilising, tagging, and releasing stray dogs back into their original localities after care.

The apex court is currently monitoring the matter suo motu to formulate a nationwide framework for stray dog management. In August, it expanded the scope of the proceedings to cover all states and Union territories, while also transferring similar pending cases from various High Courts to itself to ensure uniformity in approach.