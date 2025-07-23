Advertisement
Supreme Court Orders IPS Officer To “Tender Unconditional Apology” To Husband And In-Laws, Publish It In National Newspapers

The Supreme Court has directed an IPS officer to tender an unconditional public apology to her former husband and in-laws for the "physical and mental agony" caused by several false criminal cases she filed against them during their marital dispute,  according to an NDTV report.

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

