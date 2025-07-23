Supreme Court Orders IPS Officer To “Tender Unconditional Apology” To Husband And In-Laws, Publish It In National Newspapers
The Supreme Court has directed an IPS officer to tender an unconditional public apology to her former husband and in-laws for the "physical and mental agony" caused by several false criminal cases she filed against them during their marital dispute, according to an NDTV report.
