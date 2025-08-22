Supreme Court Orders Release of Non-Aggressive Stray Dogs, Confine Dangerous Ones

Supreme Court on Friday revised its August 11 directive on removing stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, stating that they should be returned to their original locations after sterilisation and vaccination, except in cases where the animals are rabid or display aggressive behaviour.

The apex court also prohibited the public feeding of stray dogs in open spaces, directing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to create designated feeding areas in every ward. Observing that unregulated feeding had contributed to several incidents, the bench underlined the need for structured management of the practice.

It further ruled that any obstruction to public servants carrying out their duties would attract liability. The bench also said that animal lovers wishing to care for stray dogs may apply to the MCD for adoption.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expanding the scope of its hearings on the stray dog menace, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Animal Husbandry Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, asking for their responses on creating a national policy to tackle the issue.

Additionally, the Registry of the apex court has been instructed to collect details of stray dog-related petitions pending before various High Courts, with all such matters to be transferred to the Supreme Court for consolidated adjudication.