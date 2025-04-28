Advertisement
RANVEER ALLAHABADIA

Supreme Court Orders Release Of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Passport For Foreign Travel

The Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to release YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport, allowing him to travel abroad after the completion of investigations into earlier cybercrime cases.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Court Orders Release Of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Passport For Foreign Travel YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia (X/@BeerBicepsGuy)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to release the passport of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, enabling him to travel abroad.

 

