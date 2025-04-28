Supreme Court Orders Release Of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Passport For Foreign Travel
The Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to release YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport, allowing him to travel abroad after the completion of investigations into earlier cybercrime cases.
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to release the passport of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, enabling him to travel abroad.
