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  • /Supreme Court steps in after Patna HC says removing salwar, pressing chest is 'not attempt to rape'

Supreme Court steps in after Patna HC says removing salwar, pressing chest is 'not attempt to rape'

The Supreme Court flagged a Patna High Court order that held forcibly removing a woman's salwar and pressing her chest is not an attempt to rape.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Supreme Court steps in after Patna HC says removing salwar, pressing chest is 'not attempt to rape'
Image Credit: Zee News.

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