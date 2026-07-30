/"Challenge the rules first": Supreme Court on plea to ban pellet guns in crowd control

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned a plea seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns by law enforcement during civilian protests. The court said the petition was incomplete because it did not challenge the police rules that allow pellet guns in certain situations. It also directed the Delhi Government to provide proper medical treatment to injured protesters.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, heard the petition filed by former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad and two others, Prasant Kumar Singh and Sheikh Irshad Mansoori.
Singh and Mansoori said they were injured after the Rapid Action Force fired pellet guns during the Sansad Chalo protest held on July 20 over the issue of exam paper leaks.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi told the petitioners that police regulations already allow the use of pellet guns in exceptional situations. He said the request for a complete ban was vague unless those rules were also challenged.
Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover told the court that the petition focused only on the use of metallic pellets. She said pellets were removed from the bodies of the injured petitioners.
Grover said, "I am not saying pellet guns should not be in the armoury of the RAF or not. Here it is different. They have used metallic pellets..." as reported by Live Law.
She also said she could not find any Delhi Police standing order allowing the use of pellet guns. She asked the court to direct the Union Government to place any such order on record.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that he would assist in providing the required information.
Grover informed the court that one injured petitioner was receiving proper treatment while another was facing problems. The bench directed the Delhi Government to ensure that both petitioners and others injured in the incident receive proper medical care.
The petitioners also asked the court to preserve ammunition logs from the July 20 incident. The Solicitor General said all material required for the investigation would be preserved.
The petition argues that metallic pellet guns are not suitable for crowd control because they can cause serious injuries. It says the weapons do not meet the constitutional principles of proportionality, necessity and reasonableness.
The petition also refers to Section 148 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It says authorities must first ask an assembly to disperse and use civil force before stronger measures are considered.
The petition relies on the 2020 United Nations Guidelines on Less Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement, which advise against using pellet guns on crowds. It also seeks compensation, medical treatment and rehabilitation for people injured during the July 20 protest.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter and is expected to hear it again after the Union Government places the relevant records before the court.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.