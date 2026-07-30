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"Challenge the rules first": Supreme Court on plea to ban pellet guns in crowd control

Hearing a petition on police action during student protests in Delhi, the court ordered proper medical care for victims and preservation of ammunition logs while adjourning the case.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
"Challenge the rules first": Supreme Court on plea to ban pellet guns in crowd control
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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