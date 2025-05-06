Supreme Court Puts Judges’ Appointment And Asset Info In Public Domain

The Supreme Court on Monday uploaded the asset declarations of several judges on its official website in an attempt to promote transparency in the judicial system.

A release of the top court stated that on April 1, 2025, it decided that the statement of assets of the Supreme Court judges shall be placed in the public domain.

"The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India has on 1st April, 2025 decided that the statement of assets of the Judges of this Court, shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this Court. Statements of assets of Judges already received are being uploaded. Statement of assets of other Judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received," the release said.

Apart from the judges’ asset details being made available, the apex court also placed the complete appointment process to the High Courts and the Supreme Court on its website, aiming for public awareness.

“The Supreme Court of India has placed the complete process of appointments to the High Courts and Supreme Court including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role and inputs received from the State Governments, Government of India, and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for knowledge and awareness of the public,” it added.

The SC release also said, “The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as High Court Judges during the period 9th November 2022 to 5th May 2025, including the names, High Court, source – whether from Service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman), and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court Judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website."

Judges' Assets Disclosed

The assets of several judges, including the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S. Oka, Vikram Nath, and others.