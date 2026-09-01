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Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against NEET paper leak protesters across India

The order came after the government approached the top court seeking the quashing of cases registered against protesters in Delhi. The government also assured the court that students would not be targeted or harassed in connection with the agitation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against NEET paper leak protesters across India
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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