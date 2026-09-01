/Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against NEET paper leak protesters across India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs registered across the country against students who took part in protests over the NEET examination controversy. The order came after the government approached the top court seeking the quashing of cases registered against protesters in Delhi. The government also assured the court that students would not be targeted or harassed in connection with the agitation.
Earlier, the government had moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of 13 FIRs registered in Delhi over the NEET paper leak protests. It had also sought permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people who were present at the protest site to investigate their alleged role in violence during the agitation.
The issue of FIRs had become one of the key outstanding demands of the protesters, who had been seeking relief from criminal cases linked to the agitation.
The Supreme Court's order provides relief to students who faced FIRs in connection with the protests, bringing the issue of criminal cases against the demonstrators before the court to a close.
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