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  • /Supreme Court questions BCI chief’s 5-year tenure, orders oversight of policy decisions by AGI, SGI

Supreme Court questions BCI chief’s 5-year tenure, orders oversight of policy decisions by AGI, SGI

The CJI, however, made it clear that the Court’s focus would remain on the institutional framework rather than individual allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Supreme Court questions BCI chief’s 5-year tenure, orders oversight of policy decisions by AGI, SGI
Image Credit: IANS

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