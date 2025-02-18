'Something Very Dirty In His Mind': SC Raps Allahbadia Over Remarks On 'India’s Got Latent' Show
Supreme Court expressed displeasure on the remarks Of Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent.
Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure on the remarks Of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent. The apex court asked Allahbadia's lawyer about the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.
SC expresses grave disapproval of remarks made by the podcaster and said, "Ranveer Allahabadia has something very dirty in his mind which was vomited out."
The top court has also granted interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent.
#SupremeCourt protects Ranveer Allahabadia from arrest
Let petitioner and his associates be off from show business from sometime: SC
SC expresses grave disapproval of remarks made by @BeerBicepsGuy
SC says " entire society ashamed because of such remarks"
Ranveer Allahabadia… pic.twitter.com/TcLwmnf5yW— Bar and Bench (@barandbench) February 18, 2025
