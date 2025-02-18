Advertisement
INDIA’S GOT LATENT ROW

'Something Very Dirty In His Mind': SC Raps Allahbadia Over Remarks On 'India’s Got Latent' Show

Supreme Court expressed displeasure on the remarks Of Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
'Something Very Dirty In His Mind': SC Raps Allahbadia Over Remarks On 'India's Got Latent' Show

Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure on the remarks Of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent. The apex court asked Allahbadia's lawyer about the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

SC expresses grave disapproval of remarks made by the podcaster and said, "Ranveer Allahabadia has something very dirty in his mind which was vomited out."

The top court has also granted interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent.

 

 

 

 

