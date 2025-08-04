Moments after the Supreme Court rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that China had annexed over 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory, party leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X on Monday to launch an attack on the central government over its handling of the border situation with China. Ramesh accused the BJP government of following a "DDLJ" policy - "Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify."

Raising a series of pointed questions, Ramesh said, "ever since 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan on 15 June 2020, every patriotic Indian has sought answers to the following questions. Yet instead of providing answers, the Modi government for the past five years has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of DDLJ - Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify."

The Congress leader posted eight pointed questions to the BJP government, highlighting alleged contradictions between the Prime Minister’s 2020 statement denying any intrusion and the later military and diplomatic actions that acknowledged territorial concerns in eastern Ladakh.

Ever since 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan on 15 June, 2020, every patriotic Indian has sought answers to the following questions. Yet instead of providing answers, the Modi government for the past five years has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2025

BJP Reaction

Reacting to the Supreme Court's statement on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "If the Supreme Court says that a true Indian wouldn’t make such a statement, it raises serious questions about Rahul Gandhi’s credibility. How mature is he as a leader of the Congress Party?"

"The Supreme Court also remarked on how he knew about the area being captured by the Chinese army. Was he there? ... This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has shown an anti-India mentality," he further added, ANI reported.

Earlier, on Monday the Supreme Court rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that China had annexed over 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory, stating that a "true Indian" would not make such a remark.

The Supreme Court said, “How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across border… can you say all this. Why can't you ask the question in parliament?”