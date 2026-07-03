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Supreme Court refuses to stay Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case

The Supreme Court refused to stay the bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon, observing that she had already been released.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case
Image Credit: ANI/IANS

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