The case pertains to the murder of 29-year-old Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya on honeymoon with Sonam after their marriage in May 2025. The couple went missing after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23. Raja’s body was later recovered from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was traced a few days later in Uttar Pradesh.