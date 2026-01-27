Supreme Court rejects plea challenging VIP darshan at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking equal access for all devotees to perform darshan and rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, without any distinction between VIPs and general worshippers.

The plea was filed by Darpan Awasthi, who urged the court to issue directions ensuring non-discriminatory practices in the revered temple. However, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined to entertain the matter, observing that such issues fall outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Making strong oral remarks, the CJI said petitions of this nature are often filed by individuals who are not genuine devotees. He added that courts are not meant to frame policies or guidelines on religious practices.

“Such people are not shradhalu. They come with different motives. What should or should not be done is not for courts to decide. We are concerned only with what is justiciable,” the CJI remarked.

After briefly hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel, the bench dismissed the plea but allowed Awasthi the liberty to approach the appropriate government authorities by way of a representation.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, holds immense spiritual significance for devotees across India. Thousands visit the temple year-round, particularly to witness the famed Bhasma Aarti, which is believed to bestow divine blessings, protection, and fulfilment of wishes.

The Bhasma Aarti, considered one of the most sacred rituals of the temple, is performed during Brahma Muhurta between 3:30 am and 5:30 am. As per tradition, the ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors, followed by the ceremonial bathing of the Shivling with Panchamrit. The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste, symbolising purity and sanctity.