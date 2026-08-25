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  • /Surrender within two weeks, apex court rejects Tarun Tejpal’s relief plea in rape case

Surrender within two weeks, apex court rejects Tarun Tejpal’s relief plea in rape case

On Aughust 6, Goa bench of Bomaby High Court overturned Tarun Tejpal's 2021 acquittal and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in rape charges. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Surrender within two weeks, apex court rejects Tarun Tejpal’s relief plea in rape case
Image Credit: Former Tehelka editor and rape convict Tarun Tejpal. (IANS)

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