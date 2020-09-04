Supreme Court rejects review petition filed by six non-BJP states for postponing NEET, JEE

New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Friday (September 4, 2020) dismissed a review petition filed by six opposition ruled state governments against its earlier order dated August 17 vide which it had allowed the Centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

Cabinet Ministers of six states had sought a review. The States which had filed a review petition are: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

This is the second time that the top court rejected the request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

This time, six opposition-ruled states had asked the court to review its earlier order and put off the exams because of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected such a request by 11 students from 11 states.

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 17, had dismissed pleas seeking deferment of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG examinations which are slated to be held in September.

Pursuant to the August 17 order of the Apex Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA), earlier this week, notified that the said entrance examination would be conducted as per the revised schedule with the NEET on September 13 and the JE E on September 16.

The review petitions further stated that the NTA has ignored the logistical difficulties in carrying the examinations on the proposed dates and also failed to balance the competing but equally crucial aspect of conducting the examination and safety of the students. The review petitioners had also raised the issue of lack of “mandatory safeguards” for carrying the examinations.

The review petitioners had stated that nearly 25 lakh students will appear for the examinations in the midst of the pandemic and at a time when the country has recorded over 3.31 million COVID-19 cases.

The JEE started on September 1 and the NEET exam is to be held on September 13.