/Supreme Court rules reservation benefits end upon religious conversion from Hinduism

The Supreme Court of India ruled that individuals belonging to Backward Classes (BC) or Scheduled Castes (SC) under the Hindu social system automatically lose their caste-based reservation benefits upon converting to another religion. The apex court clarified that social backwardness rooted in the Hindu caste structure does not automatically transfer or apply after conversion to non-Hindu faiths.
More details are awiated...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.