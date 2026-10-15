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Supreme Court rules reservation benefits end upon religious conversion from Hinduism

The Supreme Court ruled that individuals converting from Hinduism to another religion lose caste-based reservation benefits, upholding a Madras High Court order.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Supreme Court rules reservation benefits end upon religious conversion from Hinduism
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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