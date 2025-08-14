Advertisement
DELHI STRAY DOG ORDER

Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against Stray Dogs Removal In Delhi-NCR

After protests and online outrage, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on pleas against its August 11 stray dog order for Delhi-NCR, urging intervenors to submit affidavits and evidence; no stay granted.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against Stray Dogs Removal In Delhi-NCRImage: ANI

After the war of words erupted over the internet and massive protests were seen across the capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging its August 11 order directing the rounding up of all stray dogs in eight months in the Delhi-NCR region.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria heard the matter but did not grant a stay on the directions issued to municipal authorities for implementing the order.

"Parliament frames rules and laws...but not implemented. On one hand, humans are suffering and on the other hand, the animal lovers are here. Have some responsibility...all those who have filed interventions have to file affidavits and furnish evidence. All of you," Justice Nath said, Bench and Bar reported.

 

