/Supreme Court reserves verdict on FSSAI front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a plea concerning mandatory front-of-pack warning labels (FoPL) for packaged foods and beverages high in sugar, salt and fat.
A apex court bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran had earlier sought detailed responses from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on its proposed two-phase implementation of the warning-label regime.
The court had also sought details on the timeline for making the labels mandatory.
The matter concerns the proposed warning labels for packaged food and beverages containing high levels of sugar, salt and fat.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had proposed a single-phase rollout of Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FoPL), with prominent warning labels on packaged food products that are high in salt, sugar or fat.
The proposal was submitted in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, which had sought a clear timeline from the food regulator and the government for introducing front-of-pack warning labels.
Under the proposed framework, packaged food products that exceed prescribed thresholds for nutrients of concern would have to carry a red hexagon on a white square background on the front of the pack.
The warning label is intended to give consumers clear and easily identifiable nutritional information at the point of purchase, helping them make informed food choices.
Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the plea concerning mandatory front-of-pack warning labels (FoPL) for packaged foods and beverages high in sugar, salt and fat.— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026
A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran had earlier sought detailed responses from the… pic.twitter.com/kQ5z60RVP0
FSSAI said it plans to implement FoPL in a single phase rather than introducing the system in stages.
The regulator said the proposed warning format bears similarities to the model adopted in Canada and is designed to highlight nutrients that could pose health risks when consumed in excess.
According to the proposal, the warning label would apply even if a food product exceeds the prescribed threshold for just one nutrient of concern, such as salt, sugar or fat.
In such cases, the specific nutrient would be displayed inside the red hexagon. If two or three nutrients exceed the prescribed limits, all applicable nutrients would be listed together within a single warning symbol.
The regulator clarified that the labelling requirement would not be limited to products containing multiple nutrients of concern.
Any packaged food item found to be high in even one specified nutrient would fall under the proposed warning system.
FSSAI said the proposed format is aimed at providing consumers with clear and specific information about the nutritional profile of packaged foods.
The regulator added that the framework would undergo public and industry consultations before the regulations are finalised.
FSSAI estimated that it would require around four months to issue and finalise the draft regulations after completing the consultation process and other regulatory procedures mandated under the Food Safety and Standards Act and related rules.
(with agencies input)
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