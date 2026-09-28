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  • /Supreme Court reserves verdict on FSSAI front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods

Supreme Court reserves verdict on FSSAI front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods

The warning label is intended to give consumers clear and easily identifiable nutritional information at the point of purchase, helping them make informed food choices.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Supreme Court reserves verdict on FSSAI front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods
Image Credit: Representative Image- ANI Photos

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Supreme Court reserves verdict on FSSAI front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods
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