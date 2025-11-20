Breaking: Supreme Court Says Courts Cannot Fix Timelines For President Or Governors On Bill Assent

In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court held that constitutional courts cannot impose timelines on the President or Governors for granting assent to Bills under Articles 200 and 201, declaring that any notion of “deemed assent” would violate the separation of powers, even as it stressed that Governors cannot indefinitely delay decisions and may be directed through limited judicial review to act within a reasonable time if legislative processes are being frustrated.