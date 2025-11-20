Breaking: Supreme Court Says Courts Cannot Fix Timelines For President Or Governors On Bill Assent
In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court held that constitutional courts cannot impose timelines on the President or Governors for granting assent to Bills under Articles 200 and 201, declaring that any notion of “deemed assent” would violate the separation of powers, even as it stressed that Governors cannot indefinitely delay decisions and may be directed through limited judicial review to act within a reasonable time if legislative processes are being frustrated.
Trending Photos
In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court held that constitutional courts cannot impose timelines on the President or Governors for granting assent to Bills under Articles 200 and 201, declaring that any notion of “deemed assent” would violate the separation of powers, even as it stressed that Governors cannot indefinitely delay decisions and may be directed through limited judicial review to act within a reasonable time if legislative processes are being frustrated.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv