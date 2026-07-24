/'Will closely monitor': Supreme Court seeks detailed report from Centre and NTA on NEET reforms after paper leak

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to file a detailed affidavit on the progress made in implementing reforms after the NEET-UG paper leak. The Court asked for updates on exam security, technology, administration and transparency. It said reforms must become permanent and not depend on temporary measures.
A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the affidavit must explain the steps taken to institutionalise the reforms instead of relying on ad hoc measures.
The Court sought details on the proposed governing board, expert-led units, stakeholder nominations and the implementation of the High-Powered Committee's recommendations across ten areas. These include digital infrastructure, security, research and development, transparency, administration and human resources, ANI reported.
The bench also asked the Centre to explain the role and progress of the newly appointed Additional Directors General for security, monitoring and vigilance.
The Court sought a status report on reforms at every stage of the examination cycle, including pre-exam, during the exam and post-exam processes.
It asked the Centre to explain the progress made on testing systems involving state and district authorities, multiple-session examinations, examination centres, question papers, printing and transportation.
The Court also sought details on the proposal to shift to Computer-Based Testing and the safeguards planned for data protection.
Justice Narasimha said the deployment of the Indian Air Force for the safe transportation of question papers after the leak was only an ad hoc measure and could not be a permanent solution, ANI reported.
The Court also asked the Centre to explain its proposal to use technologies such as DigiYatra for candidate verification.
Observing that the Union government's affidavit had not addressed these issues, the Court accepted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assurance that a fresh affidavit would be filed.
"We will closely monitor it. We will ensure institutionalisation takes place. We will monitor it throughout the year", the Court said while posting the matter for next Monday.
This development comes as the CJP and students have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past seven weeks over the NEET-UG paper leak. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among other demands.
The protest began on June 6. It gained wider attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement and began a hunger strike in support of CJP's cause.
During his indefinite fast, Delhi Police, acting on directions from the Delhi High Court and on medical advice, shifted Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital. He continued his hunger strike from the hospital.
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on Friday after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him and gave assurances on exam reforms, a parliamentary discussion on the issue, compensation for affected families and no action against peaceful protesters.
However, CJP said it will continue its protest until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Amid growing public concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the central government will establish fast-track courts to speed up trials involving exam paper leak cases.
The government is also considering a new law to tackle examination fraud. The proposed Bill is expected to include stricter punishments for individuals and organised groups involved in paper leaks.
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