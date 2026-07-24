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'Will closely monitor': Supreme Court seeks detailed report from Centre and NTA on NEET reforms after paper leak

Supreme Court asks Centre and NTA to file a detailed affidavit on NEET reforms after the paper leak. Court seeks updates on exam security, CBT plans and implementation of key recommendations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
'Will closely monitor': Supreme Court seeks detailed report from Centre and NTA on NEET reforms after paper leak
Image Credit: IANS. Visual of the Supreme Court of India and CJP supporter during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday.

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