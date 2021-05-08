Supreme Court sets up 12-member panel to monitor oxygen allocation amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday (May 8, 2021) set up a National Task Force which will assess the availability and distribution of medical oxygen across the country.

On Friday, the top court had ordered the setting up of the task force after calling for a revamp of the Centre's allocation of oxygen to different states. The 12-member panel has been named by the top court.

Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, in its order, constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country. pic.twitter.com/Bw0VSSHRgE — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

The task force led by Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, the former Vice Chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, will also suggest measures to ensure similarly rational and equitable availability of medicines needed to treat COVID-19.

The panel will provide inputs, based on members' scientific and specialised knowledge, to meet others challenges to have been raised by the pandemic.

The Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is among the 12 members while the Convenor of the National Task Force will be the Cabinet Secretary to the Centre.

Other members include leading doctors from Delhi hospitals, Vellore's Christian Medical College, Bengaluru's Narayana Healthcare and Mumbai's Fortis Hospital.