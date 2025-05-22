Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2904591https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-stays-ed-probe-into-tamil-nadus-tasmac-issues-notice-to-agency-2904591.html
NewsIndia
TASMAC

Supreme Court Stays ED Probe Into Tamil Nadu's TASMAC; Issues Notice To Agency

The stay was issued in response to a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which challenged the recent raids conducted by the central agency at various TASMAC locations.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 12:16 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supreme Court Stays ED Probe Into Tamil Nadu's TASMAC; Issues Notice To Agency REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ongoing money laundering investigation into Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the state-run entity overseeing liquor sales in the state.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Tasmac
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK