Supreme Court Stays ED Probe Into Tamil Nadu's TASMAC; Issues Notice To Agency
The stay was issued in response to a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which challenged the recent raids conducted by the central agency at various TASMAC locations.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ongoing money laundering investigation into Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the state-run entity overseeing liquor sales in the state.
