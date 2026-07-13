/Tamil Nadu cow slaughter ban: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, shields CM Vijay TVK government

The original High Court case was triggered by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K. Surya Prasanth, the General Secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi. While the petition initially only sought to halt illegal slaughter outside of designated municipal slaughterhouses, the High Court expanded the scope into a sweeping ban. By staying this order, the Supreme Court has protected the legislative powers of the state government, defusing a highly sensitive political and administrative crisis for the Vijay-led TVK administration.



ALSO READ | Assam citizenship row: Supreme Court shields 27 declared 'foreigners', demands fair procedural trial