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Tamil Nadu cow slaughter ban: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, shields CM Vijay TVK government

The Supreme Court has stayed a Madras HC order enforcing a absolute cow slaughter ban in Tamil Nadu, backing Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government appeal. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Tamil Nadu cow slaughter ban: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, shields CM Vijay TVK government
Image Credit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay addresses a public gathering. (IANS/TVK)

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