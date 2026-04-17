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NewsIndiaBREAKING: Pawan Khera bail paused: Supreme Court stays interim relief in Riniki Bhuyan Sarma defamation case
CONGRESS LEADER PAWAN KHERA

BREAKING: Pawan Khera bail paused: Supreme Court stays interim relief in Riniki Bhuyan Sarma defamation case

The Supreme Court has paused the interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera for the second time in a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. The case involves allegations of multiple passports and foreign assets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING: Pawan Khera bail paused: Supreme Court stays interim relief in Riniki Bhuyan Sarma defamation caseSenior Congress leader Pawan Khera. (PHOTO: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Friday intervened for the second time to pause the interim bail granted to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera. The stay pertains to a high-profile defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

 

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