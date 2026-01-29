Supreme Court stays UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026, flags misuse risk
The Supreme Court on Thursday put a stay on the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026, observing that several provisions appear prima facie vague and susceptible to misuse. The top court has asked the Union government to redraft the regulations, keeping their implementation in abeyance until a revised framework is placed before it.
(This is a developing story.)
