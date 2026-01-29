Advertisement
Supreme Court stays UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026, flags misuse risk

The Supreme Court on Thursday put a stay on the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026, observing that several provisions appear prima facie vague and susceptible to misuse. The top court has asked the Union government to redraft the regulations, keeping their implementation in abeyance until a revised framework is placed before it.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

(This is a developing story.)

