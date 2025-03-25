Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Allahabad HC's 'Grabbing Breasts Not Rape' Order
The Supreme Court took note of the controversial ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which stated that grabbing breasts is not rape.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday suo moto cognisance of the controversial ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which stated that grabbing breasts and breaking pyjama strings did not constitute rape.
Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of the Allahabad High Court’s ruling, which stated that grabbing a minor girl’s breasts, breaking her pyjama and trying to drag her beneath a culvert would not come under the offence of rape or an attempt to rape. pic.twitter.com/un6UDl5GaM— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025
