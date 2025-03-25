Advertisement
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Allahabad HC's 'Grabbing Breasts Not Rape' Order

The Supreme Court took note of the controversial ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which stated that grabbing breasts is not rape. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Supreme Court on Tuesday suo moto cognisance of the controversial ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which stated that grabbing breasts and breaking pyjama strings did not constitute rape. 

 

 

