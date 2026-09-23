/Why the Supreme Court called the delay in TMC defection cases a 'red flag'

A three-month delay in deciding disqualification petitions against 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs has been referred to as a "red flag" by the Supreme Court, although no deadline has been set yet for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In response to the petition filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the bench stressed the significance of such delay in the process and its impact on the democratic process and collateral proceedings.
Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee representing Abhishek Banerjee cited the apex court's Keisham Meghachandra Singh judgment passed in 2020 that recommended a three-month upper limit for the issue, barring extraordinary circumstances.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that while the court respects the constitutional powers of the Speaker, a three-month delay without any decision warrants immediate consideration.
The timeline: The Speaker had served notices to the rebel MPs on August 5, and their responses were allowed until September 22 upon their requests for more time.
Defense: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Speaker, opposed any judicial timeline, stating that constitutional authorities needed enough time for the examination of evidence and a fair hearing.
Position of the court: The bench made clear that it is not making any rigid schedule but reiterated that the Speaker needs to be diligent in carrying out his constitutional obligations.
The dispute arose due to a political crisis that followed the defeat of TMC in the West Bengal Assembly polls, resulting in 20 TMC members defecting from the party to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
Abhishek Banerjee filed a plea in the Supreme Court asking for an expedited disqualification process against the 20 members under the anti-defection law. The petition includes the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Secretary General of the House, and the 20 members, namely Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Satabdi Roy, among others.
Instead of fixing a deadline, the court kept the plea pending for six weeks.
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