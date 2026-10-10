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  • /Supreme Court to hear contempt plea over Metro shutdown, detentions in special Sunday sitting

Supreme Court to hear contempt plea over Metro shutdown, detentions in special Sunday sitting

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is scheduled to hear the matters, according to reports. Another report said a special bench of Justices Bagchi and Mohana will hear them, and a lawyer said the same two judges were expected to sit.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea over Metro shutdown, detentions in special Sunday sitting
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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