Supreme Court to hear Mamata Banerjee’s challenge to Bengal SIR process today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a series of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in West Bengal, including a plea filed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging political bias and authoritarian conduct by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the cause list published on the apex court’s website, the matter will be taken up on February 4 by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Panchol.

In her petition, Banerjee has questioned the legality of the SIR exercise and argued that the manner in which it is being conducted could result in the exclusion of lakhs of voters, particularly those from marginalised and vulnerable communities.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has accused the ECI of acting with political motives, stating that a constitutional body entrusted with safeguarding democratic principles has reached a stage that is “deeply alarming for any democratic society”.

She has sought the Supreme Court’s direct intervention and requested appropriate directions to the poll panel to ensure fairness and transparency in the revision process.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, had also approached the Supreme Court on behalf of the ruling party, challenging the SIR exercise in the state.

Those petitions are likewise listed before the same Bench for hearing on Tuesday.

The issue has gained added significance as Banerjee met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the ECI headquarters in New Delhi earlier this week to raise objections over the revision process.

Following the meeting, Banerjee made sharp remarks against the CEC, describing him as “arrogant” and alleging that West Bengal was being singled out at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She also claimed that genuine voters’ names were being deleted from the draft electoral rolls on a large scale and alleged that special observers and micro-observers had been deployed exclusively in West Bengal to oversee the process.

The ECI has, however, rejected these allegations. Sources in the poll body said the Chief Election Commissioner reiterated during the meeting that the rule of law must prevail and that any pressure, obstruction or interference in the SIR exercise would not be tolerated.

The Commission has also pointed to instances of alleged threats and vandalism involving electoral officials amid the ongoing revision exercise.

(With IANS inputs)