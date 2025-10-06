The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea filed by the wife of Ladakhi environmentalist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The petition, a habeas corpus plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, was submitted on 2 October, following Wangchuk’s arrest on 26 September.

Wangchuk was taken into custody after statehood protests in Leh turned violent on 24 September, leading to the deaths of four individuals and several injuries. During the unrest, protestors set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and clashed with the police, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and block internet services in the region.

The activist was later transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail and booked under the NSA, a law that allows for preventive detention in the interest of national security or public order. The Ladakh administration served formal grounds for his detention, alleging his role in inciting the violence.

Officials also accused Wangchuk of repeatedly referencing “self-immolation” in his public addresses, a form of protest linked to the Tibetan struggle, claiming such rhetoric posed a serious threat to public peace.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement asserting that the mob violence in Leh was provoked by Wangchuk’s public speeches. According to the MHA, “On 24th September, at around 11:30 AM, a mob motivated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as the Government office of the CEC Leh. They also set these offices on fire, assaulted security personnel, and torched a police vehicle.”

In a further crackdown, the Union government also cancelled the FCRA registration of Wangchuk’s non-profit, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing repeated violations of laws related to foreign funding. SECMOL, founded nearly three decades ago, has been known for its work in alternative education, environmental awareness, and youth empowerment across Ladakh.

Despite his incarceration, Wangchuk sent a message to the people of Ladakh, urging peace and unity, and reaffirmed his commitment to non-violence in the spirit of Gandhian ideals. He also demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of four protestors during the September 24 incident.

Wangchuk conveyed this message through Haji Mustafa, the legal advisor to the Leh Apex Body, and his elder brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, who visited him at Jodhpur jail on Saturday.

In a note shared by Mustafa on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, Wangchuk said, “I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and my prayers with those who are injured or arrested.”

“Unless there is an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of the four people during the September 24 violence, I am prepared to stay in jail,” he added.

The Supreme Court’s hearing today will determine the legal course ahead for the prominent activist. His detention has sparked widespread concern among civil society groups, with many calling for transparency, due process, and protection of the democratic right to protest.

(With inputs from IANS)