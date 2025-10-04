Supreme Court To Hear Sonam Wangchuk's Wife's Plea Challenging His Detention On Oct 6

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, the wife of Leh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention. The plea seeks urgent judicial intervention against what she terms an unlawful arrest of the noted environmentalist and innovator.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 10:52 PM IST | Source: Bureau