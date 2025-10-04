Supreme Court To Hear Sonam Wangchuk's Wife's Plea Challenging His Detention On Oct 6
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, the wife of Leh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention. The plea seeks urgent judicial intervention against what she terms an unlawful arrest of the noted environmentalist and innovator.
