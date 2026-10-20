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Supreme Court to hear YSRCP plea seeking extension of nomination deadline in Andhra Pradesh

According to the cause list on the Supreme Court's official website, a Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana will hear the matter at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Supreme Court to hear YSRCP plea seeking extension of nomination deadline in Andhra Pradesh
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Supreme Court to hear YSRCP plea seeking extension of nomination deadline in Andhra Pradesh
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