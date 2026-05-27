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NewsIndiaSupreme Court upholds validity of ECI's Special Intensive Revision; rules it breathes life into RP Act
SPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISION

Supreme Court upholds validity of ECI's Special Intensive Revision; rules it breathes life into RP Act

The Supreme Court under CJI Surya Kant has declared the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision of Bihar voter rolls constitutional, dismissing overreach claims.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Supreme Court upholds validity of ECI's Special Intensive Revision; rules it breathes life into RP ActREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a landmark decision reinforcing democratic transparency, the Supreme Court of India has upheld the legality of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directive to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, an exercise that initially rolled out across Bihar.

 

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