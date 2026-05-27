NewsIndiaSupreme Court upholds validity of ECI's Special Intensive Revision; rules it breathes life into RP Act
Supreme Court upholds validity of ECI's Special Intensive Revision; rules it breathes life into RP Act
The Supreme Court under CJI Surya Kant has declared the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision of Bihar voter rolls constitutional, dismissing overreach claims.
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In a landmark decision reinforcing democratic transparency, the Supreme Court of India has upheld the legality of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directive to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, an exercise that initially rolled out across Bihar.
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