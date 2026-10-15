Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /DNA Analysis: 'Nobody can browbeat judiciary' - Was Rahul Gandhi the real target of SC’s warning?

DNA Analysis: 'Nobody can browbeat judiciary' - Was Rahul Gandhi the real target of SC’s warning?

In today’s DNA episode, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analyses the Supreme Court’s warning against pressure on the judiciary, notices linked to the opposition march and the wider SIR voter-list dispute.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 12:12 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
DNA Analysis: 'Nobody can browbeat judiciary' - Was Rahul Gandhi the real target of SC’s warning?
Image Credit: X/@RahulGandhi, @ZeeNews. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
DNA Analysis: 'Nobody can browbeat judiciary' - Was Rahul Gandhi the real target of SC’s warning?
2
3
4
5