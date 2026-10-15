/DNA Analysis: 'Nobody can browbeat judiciary' - Was Rahul Gandhi the real target of SC’s warning?

The Supreme Court became the epicenter of a major constitutional debate on Thursday as Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued a stern reprimand regarding attempts to intimidate or pressure the judiciary. The court was hearing a batch of 46 petitions challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and related public protests.

The Chief Justice’s sharp observations, declaring that "nobody can browbeat the judiciary" and questioning the conduct of key political actors, have sent strong ripples across the political landscape. While the bench avoided naming individual leaders in its verbal remarks, notice was formally issued to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other opposition figures over the high-drama march to the Supreme Court.