The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday warned of imposing heavy compensation on states and stray dog feeders for every dog bite and death related to it. It also warned to make dog feeders liable for attacks which leave a ‘lifelong’ effect on the victims. The apext court questioned the authorities why should stray dogs be allowed to roam around, bite and chase.

“For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states for not making requisite arrangements. And also liability to dog feeders. You take them to your house, keep them, why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong,” Bar and Bench quoted the Supreme Court as saying.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned who should be held accountable when a nine-year-old child is killed by dogs fed by a specific organisation. The bench asked whether such organisations should not be made liable to pay damages.

In an earlier hearing on January 7, the Court observed that it is impossible to predict a dog’s mood, responding to arguments from those opposing its order on the street dog menace. They had contended that showing empathy towards animals helps prevent attacks.

During the hearing, the apex court raised a pointed query on accountability, asking who should be held responsible if a nine-year-old child is killed in a stray dog attack.

“Shouldn’t organisations that advocate feeding stray dogs in public places also be held accountable?” the court asked.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar submitted that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules are primarily aimed at birth control and that even their full implementation would not completely eliminate the risk of dog attacks. He added that the ABC rules do not adequately address the issue of aggressive stray dogs.

Recalling its previous hearing on January 8, the bench noted the poor implementation of the ABC Rules and had also cautioned dog lovers on their responsibilities. At that hearing, the court’s observation that dogs can smell fear in humans before attacking had gone viral. The court clarified that it had never directed the removal of all street dogs but had only emphasised their humane treatment in accordance with the ABC Rules.

The court further observed that stray dogs can carry specific viruses and that when such dogs are attacked and eaten by wild animals like tigers, they can transmit diseases such as canine distemper, which may eventually lead to the death of the infected animals.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh argued that the issue should not be reduced to a dog-versus-human debate, but viewed more broadly as an animal-versus-human conflict.

He pointed out that around 50,000 people die every year due to snake bites and that incidents of monkey attacks are also reported. Singh added that dogs play a role in controlling rat populations and that maintaining ecological balance is essential. (With IANS inputs)