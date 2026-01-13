Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006183https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-warns-states-stray-feeders-of-penalty-for-every-dog-bite-death-3006183.html
NewsIndiaTake Them To Your House: Supreme Courts BIG Warning For Stray Dog Feeders, Lovers
SUPREME COURT

'Take Them To Your House': Supreme Court's BIG Warning For Stray Dog Feeders, Lovers

Suprenme Court questioned the authorities why should stray dogs be allowed to roam around, bite and chase.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Take Them To Your House': Supreme Court's BIG Warning For Stray Dog Feeders, LoversImage: ANI

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday warned of imposing heavy compensation on states and stray dog feeders for every dog bite and death related to it. It also warned to make dog feeders liable for attacks which leave a ‘lifelong’ effect on the victims. The apext court questioned the authorities why should stray dogs be allowed to roam around, bite and chase.

“For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states for not making requisite arrangements. And also liability to dog feeders. You take them to your house, keep them, why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong,” Bar and Bench quoted the Supreme Court as saying.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned who should be held accountable when a nine-year-old child is killed by dogs fed by a specific organisation. The bench asked whether such organisations should not be made liable to pay damages.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In an earlier hearing on January 7, the Court observed that it is impossible to predict a dog’s mood, responding to arguments from those opposing its order on the street dog menace. They had contended that showing empathy towards animals helps prevent attacks.

During the hearing, the apex court raised a pointed query on accountability, asking who should be held responsible if a nine-year-old child is killed in a stray dog attack.

“Shouldn’t organisations that advocate feeding stray dogs in public places also be held accountable?” the court asked.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar submitted that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules are primarily aimed at birth control and that even their full implementation would not completely eliminate the risk of dog attacks. He added that the ABC rules do not adequately address the issue of aggressive stray dogs.

Recalling its previous hearing on January 8, the bench noted the poor implementation of the ABC Rules and had also cautioned dog lovers on their responsibilities. At that hearing, the court’s observation that dogs can smell fear in humans before attacking had gone viral. The court clarified that it had never directed the removal of all street dogs but had only emphasised their humane treatment in accordance with the ABC Rules.

The court further observed that stray dogs can carry specific viruses and that when such dogs are attacked and eaten by wild animals like tigers, they can transmit diseases such as canine distemper, which may eventually lead to the death of the infected animals.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh argued that the issue should not be reduced to a dog-versus-human debate, but viewed more broadly as an animal-versus-human conflict.

He pointed out that around 50,000 people die every year due to snake bites and that incidents of monkey attacks are also reported. Singh added that dogs play a role in controlling rat populations and that maintaining ecological balance is essential. (With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos