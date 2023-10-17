NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking verdict, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday struck down the Central Adoption Resource Authority's (CARA) regulation, which restricted queer and unmarried couples from adopting children, describing them as "unconstitutional.'' A five-member Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, emphasized that assuming only "heterosexual married couples can be good parents" is unfounded and discriminatory. The ruling challenges preconceived notions about parenthood and sets a precedent for inclusivity in adoption practices.

CARA's Restrictive Regulation Overturned

CARA, a statutory body affiliated with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, governs the adoption process in India. The Chief Justice stated that the law does not explicitly prevent unmarried couples from adopting and criticized CARA for overstepping its authority by excluding them without evidence supporting this restriction's necessity for the child's best interests. He emphasized that the differentiation between married and unmarried couples lacks a reasonable link to CARA's objective - the welfare of the child.

CARA Rules Violates Constitutional Provisions: SC

The Chief Justice noted that CARA's circular, excluding queer couples from adoption, violates Article 15 of the Constitution. The court urged the government at the Centre, states, and Union Territories to combat discrimination against the queer community. The directive included sensitizing the public about queer rights, establishing hotlines and safe houses for queer couples, and ensuring that intersex children are not forced into unnecessary medical procedures.

Legal Protections For Queer Community

The Supreme Court emphasized the need to prevent harassment of the queer community by the police and deter unwarranted summoning of individuals based on their sexual identity. Additionally, the court stressed that no one should be compelled to undergo hormonal therapy and underscored the importance of preliminary enquiries before registering any case against a queer couple related to their relationship. These measures aim to protect the rights and dignity of the queer community.

Historic Verdict On Same-Sex Marriage Anticipated

This pivotal ruling comes as the Supreme Court is set to deliver its highly anticipated verdict on the legal validation of same-sex marriage. The bench's decision challenges traditional norms and holds the promise of equality and dignity for LGBTQIA+ individuals. The petitioners' arguments have centred on acknowledging same-sex unions to ensure LGBTQIA+ individuals lead dignified lives comparable to their heterosexual counterparts. The government's stance emphasizes the current legislative policy, which recognizes a union only between a biological man and a biological woman. The final ruling holds significant implications for the LGBTQIA+ community's rights and recognition in Indian society.