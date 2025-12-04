Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict For Muslim Women: All Wedding Gifts Must Be Returned After Divorce - Including Those Given To Groom

In a significant judgment addressing patriarchal practices in Muslim personal law, the Supreme Court ruled that gifts given by a bride's parents to the groom during marriage must be returned to the woman if the marriage ends in divorce.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 06:38 AM IST | Source: Bureau