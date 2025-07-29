Supriya Sule Alleges Rs 4,800 Cr Scam In Ladki Bahin Yojana By Maha Cabinet

She said she will not blame Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare, but the entire cabinet is responsible for this scam.

“I will not hold Aditi Tatkare responsible. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should answer, as he implemented the Ladki Bahin Yojana as a government scheme. The Maharashtra Cabinet is responsible for the scam as they approved it,” she said.

The MP demanded that a high-level inquiry be conducted into the matter and a white paper be released.

“The biggest scam in Maharashtra is the Ladki Bahin Yojana. A scam of Rs 4,800 crore has been committed during the implementation of this scheme. All these cases should be investigated. A white paper should be issued in this regard. The investigation should be done transparently,” she said.

Sule made these allegations after Minister Tatkare claimed that out of the 2.52 crore beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was implemented ahead of the Assembly elections, as many as 26.34 lakh women were availing monthly aid of Rs 1,500 despite being ineligible.

The MP said that the monthly aid to these ineligible women beneficiaries was temporarily suspended till further scrutiny.

“Furthermore, the department has also found that 14,298 men have also taken advantage of the scheme,” she said.

She pointed out that the department sources have estimated that the loss due to ineligible beneficiaries is likely to be around Rs 4,800 crore to date.

“Why were those 26.34 lakh women excluded after the elections? How did more than 14,000 men take advantage of the Ladki Bhahin Yojana? How did the money through direct benefit transfer go to the men's account? If the account belonged to the men, how did the women's money go to that account?” she asked and sought a reply from the government.

She said that while filling the form of Ladki Bahin Yojana, Aadhaar card, bank details, and other identity cards have to be submitted to the authorities.

“How did the money go to the men's accounts while taking all these documents? Even if there is a small mistake, the school, insurance, and farmer's insurance forms are thrown out. Then how did the forms filled by men in the Ladki Bahin Yojana, as well as the women who did not fulfil the criteria, fill the forms?” she questioned.

Sule also criticised the state government for not announcing the crop loan waiver scheme announced ahead of the state assembly elections.

“The Maharashtra government itself has admitted that the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana have come at the expense of other schemes. There have been farmer suicides and contractor suicides. About 350 farmers have ended their lives in three months between January 2025 and March 2025. Farmers' loans have not been waived. I am not the only one saying that Maharashtra's financial situation is serious. A special investigation team must be formed to probe all these cases,” she remarked.