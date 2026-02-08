Surajkund 'Tsunami' swing tragedy: On-duty Inspector dies while rescuing victims, horrific visuals of collapse emerge

Surajkund fair swing collapse tragedy: In a horrific incident on Saturday evening at around 6 pm, a 'Tsunami' swing collapsed due to a technical malfunction at the Surajkund fair of Haryana's Faridabad, injuring several people. Meanwhile, Inspector Jagdish, who was deployed for duty at the mela, immediately initiated rescue operations. While attempting to evacuate people safely from the accident site, he sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them during treatment.

Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated, and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to the hospital, IANS reported. Officials of the district administration, police, and the managing director of the tourism department also joined the rescue operations.

Notably, the swing collapse was not the only incident on the day. Earlier, strong winds brought down a gate near Entrance Number 2, injuring a visitor who was rushed to B.K. Hospital for treatment, according to IANS.

In the incident, the following persons were injured: Neelay, Assistant Sub-Inspector, wife of Vijaypal, resident of Badshahpur; Sunil, son of Ravindra, resident of Aroha, District Mahendragarh; Harsh Prakash, son of Ramprakash, resident of F-176, Pocket-1, Greater Noida; Prashant, son of Shankar Lal, resident of Dubepur, District Dholpur (Rajasthan); Anisha, daughter of Jitendra, resident of House No. 20, Part-2, Faridabad; Shivani, daughter of Ramesh, resident of Virona Tower, Sector-78, Noida; and Parvinder, ANI reported.

A video of the collapse has surfaced on social media, showing the exact moment the incident occurred. In the footage, the swing can be seen rotating before it suddenly snaps, causing the ride to fall. Following this, bystanders and people recording the event rushed in panic.

Who was Inspector Jagdish?

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal expressed deep sorrow over the tragic swing collapse at the Surajkund Mela, which claimed the life of on-duty Inspector Jagdish.

Inspector Jagdish was a resident of Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. He was born on March 5, 1968, and had been deputed from Police Lines, Palwal, for Surajkund Mela duty on January 31, 2026.

Expressing profound grief, DGP Ajay Singhal said that during his duty at the Surajkund Mela, Inspector Jagdish demonstrated extraordinary bravery, dedication, and humanitarian sensitivity. He stated that even under extremely dangerous circumstances, the inspector prioritised public safety over his own life. Due to his swift action and courage, several lives were saved, reflecting the highest traditions of police service.

As per ANI, the DGP described Inspector Jagdish's contribution as a lasting source of inspiration and termed his demise an irreparable loss to the police department. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated that the department stands firmly with them.

The DGP announced that Inspector Jagdish's family will be provided Rs. 1 crore under the applicable policy provisions, along with all other admissible departmental benefits.

An investigation into the incident was launched, and further details are awaited.

