NewsIndiaViral Video: Surat Police Book Businessman For Blocking Traffic To Celebrate Sons Birthday, Says, What Crime Did I Commit?
SURAT BUSINESSMAN

Viral Video: Surat Police Book Businessman For Blocking Traffic To Celebrate Son's Birthday, Says, 'What Crime Did I Commit?'

A Surat businessman, Deepak Ijardar, faced legal action after a viral video showed him blocking traffic to burst firecrackers for his son’s birthday. Dismissing the risk to commuters by claiming "celebrity" status, Ijardar has now been booked by Dumas Police under Section 223 of the BNS.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Surat Police Book Businessman For Blocking Traffic To Celebrate Son's Birthday, Says, 'What Crime Did I Commit?'Surat Police Book Businessman For Blocking Traffic To Celebrate Son's Birthday. (PHOTO: Screengrab/X)

One local businessman has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. In a video that is making waves online, the businessman is seen obstructing a major road in the city of Surat to burst firecrackers to celebrate his son's birthday. The accused is reported to have shrugged off the incident, citing his "celebrity" status.

The incident, which occurred in the area around the post office in the village of Sultanabad, which falls in the Dumas Police area, has been captured in various videos that have gone viral, revealing blatant disregard for road rules.

Fireworks Amidst Moving Traffic

The viral video shows a businessman, known as Deepak Ijardar, standing in the middle of a busy road at night. While keeping pace with the horn-blasting cars, Ijardar and his partner lit up huge firework fountains.

In one of the terrifying moments in the video, Ijardar is shown holding two firework fountains in his hands, which emit plenty of sparks and heavy smoke in the air, mere feet from two-wheelers and cars. 

The party continued on the open road that was not blocked, where drivers had to manoeuvre through the showers of sparks and fog.

'I Am A Celeb' Accused Dismisses Criticism

The backlash was fueled not only by the act but also by the defiant attitude of Ijardar in the face of the public outcry. He was asked about the danger posed to commuters, and he allegedly dismissed the concern.

"I'm a celebrity. What serious crime did I commit if I stopped you for five minutes?" This is reportedly what Ijardar allegedly said, adding to the community's ire.

Police Action: Case Registered Under BNS

However, due to the video receiving millions of views and coming to the notice of senior government representatives, the Surat Police stepped in. Confirming that there is a case filed against the businessman is N. V. Bharwad, a Police Inspector of Dumas Police Station.

Deepak Ijardar has been booked under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) code for disobedience to an order properly promulgated by a public servant and also for causing a public nuisance. 

