Surat entrepreneur Dipak Bharwad sets a unique example of patriotism with his 50-km ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Dipak Bharwad, a successful entrepreneur in Surat, has set a unique example by organising a 50-km long 'Tiranga' yatra from Surat to Bardoli with more than 100 bikers to spread the message of patriotism and brotherhood and encouraging people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Dipak Bharwad, managing director of Surat's well-known real estate group Gokul Developers, distributed over 5,000 tri-colours to textile workers and factories. The entire road from Ghod Dod Road to Anuvrat Dwar was decorated in the national tri-colour theme.

Huge cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his popular schemes for the country's upliftment were displayed along the entire road. The main draw for people on the entire road was the selfie points,' where residents stopped and took selfies to make their I-Day celebrations more memorable.

Dipak is the son of Vijay Bharwad, the chairman of Gokul Developers, who is well-known in Gujarat for his selfless social services.

"Supporting social causes is our motto," said Dipak Bharwad, MD of Gokul Developers. Har Ghar Tiranga was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to unite the nation through brotherhood, nationalism, and patriotism. We are following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Modi and contributing to his mission of unity in Surat and Gujarat."

Dipak Bharwad also backed the Tiranga rally, which was held in the city's Bamroli neighbourhood in the presence of Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The Tiranga rally on the main road from Udhana to Bamroli drew tens of thousands of people.

"Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”The initiative's goal is to instil a sense of patriotism in people and raise awareness about the Indian National Flag," said Bharwad.

