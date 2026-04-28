Surat Election Results 2026 Live: Will BJP continue to dominate?

Election Results 2026 Live: The counting of votes for Surat Municipal Corporation is underway for 120 seats across 30 wards. As per the latest updates, the BJP is leading in 8 seats, the Congress in 2 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party in 2 seats, and others in 0 seats.

According to the State Election Commission, polling was conducted across 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats.

The elections, covering more than 9,000 seats in urban and rural local bodies, were one of the largest grassroots electoral exercises in the state, with over four crore eligible voters.

The voter turnout in by-elections for certain municipal seats was recorded at 55.38%. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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BJP wins in Surat's Ward No. 12, Congress gets 3 seats and AAP gets 1 seat.

Congress panel ahead in Ward No. 19 in Surat. Ranjanaben Warde ahead by 4538 votes. Mohammad Sohail Saikalwala ahead by 4926 votes. Milind Sapkal ahead by 4864 votes. Vasanti Rana ahead by 4261 votes.

AAP General secretary Manoj Sorathiya lost corporation election in Surat.

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