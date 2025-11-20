Surat To Mumbai In 2 Hours: First Bullet Train Nears Launch, But One Puzzle Remains

New Delhi: A major leap in India’s rail infrastructure is on the horizon. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the country’s first bullet train will run between Gujarat’s Surat and Vapi, a 100 km stretch, by August 2027.

This will not merely a test run. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, spanning 508 km, is being built to allow trains to run at 320 km/h.

According to the minister, the full journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will take 1 hour 58 minutes if the train stops only at four stations. With all 12 stations included, the time would stretch to 2 hours 17 minutes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vaishnaw described the tunnel breakthrough on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor as a “landmark achievement”, pointing to its engineering challenges. The tunnel is a single-tube, 13.1-metre diameter structure designed to accommodate bullet trains in both directions.

This 508 km corridor represents India’s first taste of true high-speed rail. The project is being built in collaboration with Japanese technology, with hints that next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains could run here.

The Shinkansen model, according to the minister, suits Indian conditions. He said it fits India’s climate and matches safety needs. The choice, Vaishnaw said, will favour reliability. He offered no final confirmation but gave a signal that the Japanese system stands ahead in the evaluation.

The railway minister called this bullet train “transport for the middle class”, suggesting fares will be “reasonable” once service begins. He also said that once the full corridor opens by 2029, the frequency during peak hours could reach a train every 10 minutes.

What Comes First, What’s Delayed

The first phase of the project is slated to begin on the Surat-Vapi stretch. This represents a slightly longer inaugural run than earlier plans, which had initially spoken of a 50 km stretch between Surat and Billimora.

Full operation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line is expected by 2029, according to recent updates. Vaishnaw said viaduct construction is making steady progress, with more than 320 km of viaducts have already been completed.

Safety and innovation underpin the entire project. The tunnel construction uses advanced safety mechanisms such as piezometers, inclinometers and air-pump systems for worker safety underground.

Why This Matters

A 100 km run starting in 2027 will give the public its first real experience of India’s high-speed ambitions. The 320 km/h design speed makes this project one of the fastest rail lines in the world, if fully realised.

This corridor could transform how major cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra connect, possibly transforming economic growth along the route.

Japanese high-speed train technology (Shinkansen) could set the tone for future “Make in India” bullet train projects.