BREAKING: SC Acquits Nithari Killings Convict Surendra Koli, Orders Immediate Release
Closing a 20-year saga, the Supreme Court acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli, allowing his curative petition. The court quashed all convictions, ordering his immediate release from jail.
In a major development closing one of the most horrific chapters in India's crime history, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli, the sole remaining convict in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case. The court, allowing his curative petition, ordered his immediate release from jail.
