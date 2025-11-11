Advertisement
BREAKING: SC Acquits Nithari Killings Convict Surendra Koli, Orders Immediate Release

Closing a 20-year saga, the Supreme Court acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli, allowing his curative petition. The court quashed all convictions, ordering his immediate release from jail.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: SC Acquits Nithari Killings Convict Surendra Koli, Orders Immediate ReleaseSurendra Koli who was sentenced to death along with businessman Moninder Singh Pandher by a CBI court in one of the Nithari serial rape-murder cases. (PHOTO: IANS)

In a major development closing one of the most horrific chapters in India's crime history, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli, the sole remaining convict in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case. The court, allowing his curative petition, ordered his immediate release from jail.

 

 

