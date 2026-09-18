The father of a girl killed in the Nithari case has questioned the circumstances surrounding Surendra Koli's death in Haridwar, alleging that he may have been killed. Koli, 50, who was acquitted in the cases against him, was found hanging at a tea stall on Friday. Police said the initial evidence points to suicide, while an investigation is under way.
The victim's father raised questions over why Koli would take his own life after being released from prison. He alleged that someone may have killed him and called for the circumstances of his death to be investigated.
"Did he really commit suicide, or was he killed? Someone had him killed. Why would he commit suicide after being released from jail? He could have lived a quiet life with his children and his elderly mother. He was killed. What worries did he have?" the father stated.
His claim has not been established by investigators. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding Koli's death.
The father also recalled his interaction with Koli during the investigation into the Nithari killings. He said he had asked Koli how his daughter and other victims were brought to the house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida's Sector 31.
"When confronted, he confessed. I asked him, 'How did you lure my daughter? What did you do to her?' He replied, 'Please forgive me; she came by mistake; it happened by mistake.' The reality is if you show flowers or toys to children, no matter how rich the family is, they will run to ask for them... As for adult women and men, he would trap them by offering money under the pretext of work."
Koli was found hanging at a tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road near Lal Mata Temple in Haridwar on Friday. Police identified him after reaching the spot. No suicide note was found, according to reports.
Koli had been living in Haridwar for the past few months. He had recently started running the tea stall where his body was found.
Haridwar police have begun an investigation into the death. A forensic team examined the site and collected evidence.
Police have also started inquest proceedings. A post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the medical cause of death.
Haridwar City Circle Officer Shishupal Singh Negi confirmed Koli's identity and said he had been staying in the city for some time.
The Nithari case came to light in December 2006 after human remains were recovered from drains near Pandher's house in Noida. Koli worked as a domestic help at the house.
Koli was convicted in several cases and received death sentences before years of appeals changed the course of the prosecution.
In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 cases, citing serious problems with the prosecution's evidence and investigation. Pandher was also acquitted in cases before the court.
In 2025, the Supreme Court cleared Koli in the final case against him, ending the criminal proceedings that had kept him behind bars for nearly two decades. He was subsequently released.
Koli's death has brought the Nithari case back into focus months after the legal proceedings against him ended. While police currently suspect suicide, the victim's father has disputed that explanation and called for the circumstances of the death to be examined.
The police investigation and medical findings will determine whether investigators find evidence supporting any explanation other than suicide.
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