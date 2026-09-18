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'Someone had him killed': Nithari victim's father questions Surendra Koli's death

A Nithari victim's father has questioned the preliminary suicide theory and alleged that Surendra Koli was killed as police investigate the circumstances of his death.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
'Someone had him killed': Nithari victim's father questions Surendra Koli's death
Image Credit: AI. Surendra Koli and father of a Nithari victim.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Someone had him killed': Nithari victim's father questions Surendra Koli's death
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