Surendra Koli—the central figure in the sensational 2006 Nithari killings—died by suicide at a tea stall in Haridwar, months after the Supreme Court cleared him of all charges. His death marks the final chapter of one of India's most disturbing criminal sagas, which shifted from national horror and demands for immediate execution to a stunning legal collapse over compromised investigative procedures.
In September 2014, Koli was hours away from execution at Meerut Jail after his mercy petition was rejected.
The midnight stay: Late on September 7, senior advocate Indira Jayisingh moved the Supreme Court, prompting an emergency hearing at a judge's residence that stayed the execution around 1:00 AM.
Commutation: By January 2015, the Allahabad High Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment due to systemic delays in deciding his mercy plea.
Koli spent roughly 19 years behind bars before the judiciary dismantled the evidence that initially put him on death row.
Forced confessions: Defense arguments successfully established that Koli's primary confessions were extracted after nearly 60 days of continuous police custody without proper legal representation.
Lack of forensic integrity: In October 2023, the High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court on November 11, 2025, highlighted severe gaps in the forensic trail, lack of blood evidence inside the infamous D-5 bungalow, and flawed recovery methods.
Ultimate freedom: Declaring the conflicting verdicts a "travesty of justice," the Supreme Court ordered his immediate release, leading to his exit from Kasna jail in November 2025.
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